Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Contract – Homeowners’ suit against lender filed too late (access required)

Contract – Homeowners’ suit against lender filed too late (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 19, 2019

Where homeowners claimed defendants breached mortgage contracts in 2011 but filed suit in 2017, their claims were dismissed as time-barred and their argument that the statute of limitations does not apply because of equitable estoppel was rejected. Background In 2006, Carlos and Jacqueline Manotas refinanced a prior mortgage on their home. The Manotases made regular monthly payments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo