Home / News / Headlines / McCrory won’t run for governor, considering Senate bid (access required)

By: Associated Press December 19, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced on Dec. 19 that he won’t try to recapture his old office in 2020, but will continue to consider a U.S. Senate bid in 2022. The Republican revealed his decision on his morning radio program in Charlotte, where he served as mayor for a record 14 ...

