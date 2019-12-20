Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Motion to Suppress – DWI – Lack of Probable Cause (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Motion to Suppress – DWI – Lack of Probable Cause (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 20, 2019

  After the police received calls complaining about a green pickup truck driving erratically and “attempting to hit people,” Officer Macaluso went to the scene and saw a green pickup truck drive by. Macaluso did not follow the truck and later saw defendant walking but did not see him park or exit the truck, so the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo