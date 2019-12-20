Quantcast
Old report was inadequate for competency hearing

By: David Donovan December 20, 2019

A Mitchell County man is entitled to a new hearing to determine whether his convictions for drug-selling should be set aside because the trial court relied on an eight-month-old psychiatric report to deem him fit to stand trial even though he had twice been deemed unfit for trial between his arrest and his competency hearing, ...

