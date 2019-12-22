Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Forfeiture Ruling (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 22, 2019

After defendant, who was then proceeding pro se, requested replacement of his standby counsel, the trial court attempted to complete the colloquy required by G.S. § 15A-1242; however, instead of waiving his right to counsel, defendant invoked it and requested that counsel be appointed. When defendant clearly stated that he wished to waive his right ...

