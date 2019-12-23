Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Dec. 23 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 23, 2019

Will Miller has joined Brinkley Walser Stoner in Lexington as an associate attorney, where his practice will include elder law, estate planning and administration, business law, criminal law, traffic and DWI, and family law. Bryan Holbrook has joined Fisher Phillips as an associate in the firm’s Charlotte office. Holbrook defends employers against claims of discrimination, sexual ...

