Criminal Practice – First Impression – Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First-Degree Murder (access required)

Criminal Practice – First Impression – Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First-Degree Murder (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 24, 2019

Since a failure to complete the crime is not an element of an attempt to commit the crime, conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder is a crime. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder. Because defendant has conceded that he could not appeal his sentences ...

