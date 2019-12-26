Quantcast
Jury awards $817K after crucial surgery delayed for hours (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 26, 2019

An Ashe County jury has ordered two doctors and two medical centers to pay $816,988 to a man who suffered permanent damage to his spinal cord after an urgently needed surgery was needlessly delayed by more than eight hours. Justin Holloman and Thomas Pleasant of Daniel Pleasant Holoman in Asheville said that their client, Lanny Ballou, ...

