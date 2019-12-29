Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance – Prejudice – Citizenship Assertion – MAR (access required)

December 29, 2019

At best, defense counsel told defendant, a permanent U.S. resident, that he “may” face deportation as a result of his plea of guilty to, inter alia, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. This was ineffective assistance of counsel, but if defendant was already facing deportation for other convictions, he cannot show prejudice. Although ...

