Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Evidence – DNA Expert – Inconclusive Sample – Allele Match – Statutory Rape (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Evidence – DNA Expert – Inconclusive Sample – Allele Match – Statutory Rape (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 29, 2019

Defendant’s anticipated defense to a charge of statutory rape was that the 13-year-old victim’s 21-year-old female friend performed sex acts on the victim, thereby transferring defendant’s DNA to the victim. It was thus prejudicial error for the trial court to allow the state to elicit testimony from its DNA expert—which testimony the expert protested as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo