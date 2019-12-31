Quantcast
Setting new cites: Citations getting revamped for a digital era (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 31, 2019

North Carolina Reports, the official publication of the North Carolina Supreme Court opinions, has been around since 1778--a time when the musical Hamilton would have been a jaunty summary of breaking news. But its book-and-page number method for citing previous cases has remained almost unchanged since then, despite the fact that the old ways of ...

