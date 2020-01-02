Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Court won’t shield Duke CEO from deposition (access required)

Court won’t shield Duke CEO from deposition (access required)

By: David Donovan January 2, 2020

  The CEO and COO for Duke Energy will have to sit for depositions as the company wrangles with its insurers over the costs of cleaning up after 2014 Dan River coal ash spill after the North Carolina Business Court declined—again—to adopt a federal doctrine that generally shields high-ranking corporate executives from having to field such ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo