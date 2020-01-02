Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal – Prior convictions warranted sentence enhancements (access required)

Criminal – Prior convictions warranted sentence enhancements (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter January 2, 2020

Where the defendant’s prior conviction for robbery under Maryland law qualified as a predicate violent felony and his prior Maryland conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute constituted a “controlled substance offense” under the Sentencing Guidelines, the court erred in declining to apply two sentence enhancements. Background A jury found Martin Johnson guilty ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo