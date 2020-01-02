Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Innovation demystified: Change ways you think, talk (access required)

Innovation demystified: Change ways you think, talk (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 2, 2020

By Susan Letterman White BridgeTower Media Newswires I recently read that one-third of lawyers in firms of at least 50 attorneys were pessimistic about adapting to the challenges and changes facing them. Many problems lawyers face involve generating sufficient revenue and operating efficiently, both of which are difficult to solve. The change required is innovation, yet pessimism stops innovation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo