Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Competency to Stand Trial – Volatile Conditions – Six-Month Lapse (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Competency to Stand Trial – Volatile Conditions – Six-Month Lapse (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 6, 2020

  Given defendant’s serious and changeable intellectual and mental-health conditions, the trial court should not have relied on an eight-month-old assessment of defendant’s competency to stand trial. We remand for the trial court to conduct a hearing to determine defendant’s competency at the time of trial, and to correct clerical errors identified by defendant and conceded by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo