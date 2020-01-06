Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Uber driver who lost arm settles suit for $1.5M (access required)

Uber driver who lost arm settles suit for $1.5M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 6, 2020

An Uber driver whose arm was amputated after her car collided with another at an intersection has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the City of Charlotte and others for $1.5 million, her attorney reports. Coleman Cowan of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in Durham reports that his client, whose name was withheld pursuant to ...

