Family secures $3.25M for land taken for highway (access required)

Family secures $3.25M for land taken for highway (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 8, 2020

  A Wake County family whose land was seized to make way for construction of the Southern Wake Expressway will receive $3.25 million from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, almost four times as much as the DOT initially offered, the family’s attorneys report.  George Autry, Stephanie Autry and Jeremy Hopkins of Cranfill, Sumner & Hartzog in ...

