Teen who was injured in utero settles lawsuit for $2.5M

By: Bill Cresenzo January 8, 2020

  A 14-year-old who was born with cerebral palsy after he was injured in a car crash when his mother was seven months pregnant has reached a $2.5 million confidential settlement with the at-fault driver and his employer, his attorneys report. Lynwood Evans of Ward and Smith in Greenville reports that the mother was involved in a ...

