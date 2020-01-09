Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Beasley promises oral argument livestreams ‘soon’ (access required)

Beasley promises oral argument livestreams ‘soon’ (access required)

By: David Donovan January 9, 2020

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley kicked off 2020 with a bang, posting a tweet teasing that a long-awaited move to open the court’s proceedings to a wider audience may finally be imminent. “Our elves were hard at work over the holiday break! We're very excited that we will soon be live streaming oral ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo