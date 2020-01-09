Quantcast
By: David Donovan January 9, 2020

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Erin Hucks to serve as district court judge for District 20D in Union County, the governor’s office announced on Dec. 20. Hucks will fill the seat vacated by William “Tripp” Helms, who now serves as a district court judge in a different Union County district. Hucks had previously been an attorney ...

