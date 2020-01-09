Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / The Practical Litigator: On guard! How to protect your med-mal expert (access required)

The Practical Litigator: On guard! How to protect your med-mal expert (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 9, 2020

BY MARK MCGRATH In the early part of this century, the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a number of decisions affirming summary judgment in favor of defendants in medical malpractice cases based on what appeared to be minor, technical lapses during an expert’s discovery deposition. Frequently, these decisions arose from the expert’s inability to demonstrate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo