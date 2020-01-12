Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Counterfeit Drugs – Consensual Weapons Pat-Down – Immediate Recognition (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Counterfeit Drugs – Consensual Weapons Pat-Down – Immediate Recognition (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 12, 2020

  Defendant acted nervous and shifty when approached by law enforcement officers, and, during a valid consensual pat-down, a police captain felt objects in defendant’s pocket that he knew from experience were consistent with corner bags, the most common means of packaging illicit drugs. Under these circumstances, the trial court did not err in concluding that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo