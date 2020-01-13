North Carolina judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A North Carolina judge has resigned following a yearlong state investigation into multiple reports of misconduct.

Guilford County District Court Judge Mark Cummings agreed to resign from office and never run for a state judicial office again, effective Dec. 20, The News & Observer reported Friday.

A letter Cummings submitted to Gov. Roy Cooper in October shows his resignation had been in the works for months, though the Judicial Standards Commission just made its order public this week.

In a consent order released earlier this week, Judicial Standards Commission officials wrote that they agreed to Cummings’ resignation to avoid any further delay to disciplinary proceedings.

The commission opened an investigation in September 2018 into reports Cummings allowed court documents to be falsified, forced prosecutors to dismiss charges in a case, changed a bond amount set by a higher court and filed to run for office in a district he didn’t live in, among other accusations.

Cummings has denied all of the allegations. He announced on Facebook that he has returned to private practice, the newspaper reported.