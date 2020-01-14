Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo January 14, 2020

  The Map Act may be gone, but it is certainly not forgotten. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has agreed to another big-dollar settlement with a family whose land rights were frozen under the act, this time agreeing to pay $3 million to a family in Forsyth County, the family’s attorneys report.  George Autry, Stephanie Autry, ...

