Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Embattled Guilford Co. judge resigns (access required)

Embattled Guilford Co. judge resigns (access required)

By: David Donovan January 15, 2020

  A Guilford County district court judge who publicly sounded off in the local media about misconduct allegations leveled against him has now been sent off, having agreed to resign from the bench following a lengthy investigation into those multiple allegations of misconduct. Mark Cummings agreed to resign from office and never run for a state judicial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo