Pone named chief district judge in District 12

Pone named chief district judge in District 12 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 15, 2020

Edward A. Pone has been tapped as the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 12, which covers Cumberland County. Pone will succeed current Chief District Court Judge Robert Stiehl upon his retirement. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley made the appointment Jan. 15. Pone has served on the district court bench since 1996 ...

