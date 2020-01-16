Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Practice – Air Force enjoined from discharging HIV-positive servicemembers (access required)

Civil Practice – Air Force enjoined from discharging HIV-positive servicemembers (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 16, 2020

Where the servicemembers were likely to show the government’s policy and conduct violated the Administrative Procedure Act and that they would suffer irreparable harm without a preliminary injunction while they challenged their discharge and that injunctive relief was in the public interest, the preliminary injunction order was affirmed. Background Richard Roe and Victor Voe are active-duty members ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo