Criminal – Guilty plea vacated due to magistrate judge's error (access required)

Criminal – Guilty plea vacated due to magistrate judge’s error (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 16, 2020

Where the magistrate judge failed to advise the defendant of his potential exposure to a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence by pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, and the defendant demonstrated there was a “reasonable probability” he would not have otherwise entered the plea, a majority of the en banc court vacated the plea. Background Jesmene ...

