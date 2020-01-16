Quantcast
Criminal – Identity theft statute includes deceased victims (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 16, 2020

In a case of first impression, the term “another person” in the federal aggravated identity theft statute was held to include deceased victims of identity theft, based on the plain language of the statute, its context and legislative history. Background The case before us presents a question of first impression for this court: whether the term, “another ...

