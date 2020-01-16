Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  DWI – Invited Error – Trooper’s Testimony – Accident Reconstruction (access required)

Criminal Practice –  DWI – Invited Error – Trooper’s Testimony – Accident Reconstruction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 16, 2020

  Where (1) on direct examination, State Trooper Gibbs mentioned that he had taken measurements at the scene of the accident in which a car struck defendant’s moped; (2) on cross-examination of the trooper, defense counsel elicited more details about his depiction of the scene and his conclusion that defendant had been traveling in the middle ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo