Home / Top Legal News / Identity theft law covers taking from the dead (access required)

Identity theft law covers taking from the dead (access required)

By: David Donovan January 16, 2020

  Grave robbing has been a tempting crime for millennia—the victim is in no shape to defend himself, and would seem to have no further use for worldly possessions. Egyptian pyramids were specifically engineered to guard against it, but modern-day thieves are more typically gold-diggers in figurative-but-not-literal sense, seeking instead names and numbers that can be ...

