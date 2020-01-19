Quantcast
Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Effect on Children – Contempt – Unilateral Contact Cut-Off (access required)

Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Effect on Children – Contempt – Unilateral Contact Cut-Off (access required)

January 19, 2020

Where a prior custody order focused on the father’s drinking problem, a custody modification order indicated an effect on the parties’ children when it said the father “is no longer exhibiting a drinking problem ... enjoyed unsupervised visits with [his children] for years without incident [and] ... has cared for his children that he shares ...

