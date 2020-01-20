Quantcast
Domestic Relations –  Civil Practice – Expert Witness – Amended Rule 26 – Advance Disclosure – Alimony (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2020

The trial court should have exercised its discretion in determining whether to allow the defendant-wife to present the testimony of an expert witness, whom the wife disclosed only one day before the parties’ alimony trial. Upon our de novo review of the amendments to N.C. R. Civ. P. 26, we hold the rule requires advance ...

