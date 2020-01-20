Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Jan. 20 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Jan. 20 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2020

Lindsey D. Granados will be joining The Law Offices of Wiley Nickel in Cary as a senior criminal defense associate beginning Feb. 3. Jordan Bernstein has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in its Charlotte office as an associate attorney. Bernstein will focus her practice primarily in the area of workers’ compensation. Womble Bond Dickinson announced that it ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo