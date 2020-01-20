Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2020

After the respondent-administrator failed to file a proper account for her father’s estate, the clerk of court removed the administrator pursuant to G.S. § 28A-21-4. Such a removal was an estate proceeding rather than a special proceeding; consequently, on appeal to the superior court, the court properly conducted an “on the record” review rather than ...

