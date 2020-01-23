Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / After much finger-pointing, developer wins $21M settlement (access required)

After much finger-pointing, developer wins $21M settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 23, 2020

  A residential development company has settled a lawsuit against more than two dozen other companies that it accused of shoddy work on a New Bern condominium project for $21 million, the development company’s attorneys report. Daniel Bryson, Matthew Lee and Jeremy Williams of Whitfield, Bryson & Mason in Raleigh report that the dispute dates back to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo