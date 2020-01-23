Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Environmental / Environmental – Administrative – Landfill Operator – Civil Practice – Mootness (access required)

Environmental – Administrative – Landfill Operator – Civil Practice – Mootness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 23, 2020

  After this court upheld an order requiring defendant to submit a permit application as an operator of a landfill, the Environmental Management Commission proposed a new rule governing hazardous waste generators. This court’s determination was made under 40 C.F.R. § 270.1(c), which remains in effect, unchanged since this court’s decision. The new hazardous waste generator ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo