Judge agrees with report on N.C. public education (access required)

By: Associated Press January 23, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina isn’t doing enough to ensure public school students can obtain a sound basic education, a state judge has ruled, agreeing with the findings of an outside consultant. Superior Court Judge David Lee signed an order on Jan. 21 accepting the conclusions of California-based WestEd. Lee is overseeing school funding litigation known ...

