Law firms leading a culture change on parental leave (access required)

Law firms leading a culture change on parental leave (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 23, 2020

  In 2019, the leaders of the state of North Carolina and its Judicial Branch turned their focus on the needs of new parents--and their new children. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced that the Judicial Branch would now allow new attorney parents to take up to 12 weeks to care for their children ...

