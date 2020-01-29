Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Practice – False Claims action can’t proceed without lawyer (access required)

Civil Practice – False Claims action can’t proceed without lawyer (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 29, 2020

Where an appellant brought a qui tam action pro se, the court joined other circuits in holding a relator cannot bring a pro se qui tam action under the False Claims Act, or FCA, because the federal government could be bound by an adverse judgment, and allowing a pro se relator to pursue a claim could prevent another better-equipped plaintiff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo