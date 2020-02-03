Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Jury & Jurors – Batson Challenge – Appeals – No Transcript – Prosecutor’s Reasons (access required)

Criminal Practice – Jury & Jurors – Batson Challenge – Appeals – No Transcript – Prosecutor’s Reasons (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 3, 2020

  Without a transcript of jury voir dire, we do not know the victim’s race, the race of key witnesses, questions and statements of the prosecutor that tend to support or refute a discriminatory intent, or the state’s acceptance rate of potential African-American jurors. Nor do we see anything in the record from which we can ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo