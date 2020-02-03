Quantcast
Criminal Practice –  Juvenile – Probation Extension – Findings Required (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 3, 2020

Although G.S. § 7B-2510 allows a trial court to extend a juvenile’s probation past one year, it may do so only if it “finds that the extension is necessary to protect the community or to safeguard the welfare of the juvenile.” We conclude that the statute requires the trial court to make written findings regarding ...

