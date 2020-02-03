Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property  – Partition Proceeding – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Expense Reimbursement – Proof of Marriage (access required)

Real Property  – Partition Proceeding – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Expense Reimbursement – Proof of Marriage (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 3, 2020

  In the petition for partition by sale, petitioner alleged that she was “entitled to an equitable adjustment” of the parties’ share of the sale proceeds corresponding to the amount respondent should have contributed to the property taxes and mortgage payments petitioner had paid. Since petitioner’s action arises in equity and not from contract, the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo