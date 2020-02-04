Quantcast
Ethics opinion would let lawyers battle bad online reviews (access required)

By: David Donovan February 4, 2020

  Attorneys who feel stung by a one-star review are entitled to push back against any negative reviews they receive online, so long as their rebuttal is “proportional and restrained” and doesn’t disclose confidential client information, a newly proposed ethics opinion would rule. Proposed 2020 Formal Ethics Opinion 1, “Responding to Negative Online Reviews,” published by the ...

