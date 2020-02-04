Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Logging truck wreck results in $1M settlement (access required)

Logging truck wreck results in $1M settlement (access required)

By: Scott Baughman February 4, 2020

  A married couple who slammed into a logging truck that was illegally blocking traffic has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the at-fault driver for $1 million, their attorneys report. Aindrea Pledger, Tom Comerford, and John Chilson of Comerford, Chilson, & Moser in Winston-Salem report that the couple was riding in their SUV on a two-lane highway ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo