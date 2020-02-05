Quantcast
Injured driver settles suit for $5.6M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 5, 2020

A woman who was injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into her car has confidentially settled the case for $5.6 million, the woman’s attorneys report. Tom Comerford and John Kenneth Moser of Comerford, Chilson & Moser in Winston-Salem reported that a tractor-trailer crashed into their client’s car, causing orthopedic injuries and burns over about 20 percent of ...

