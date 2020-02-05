Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Raleigh attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

Raleigh attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

By: David Donovan February 5, 2020

Mark L. Bibbs was disbarred on Jan. 27, the same day he pleaded guilty in Wake County Superior Court to four misdemeanor counts of lobbying without registration, one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice, and one misdemeanor count of criminal contempt. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo