Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Switzerland-based attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Switzerland-based attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan February 5, 2020

John V. Ivsan was suspended pending the disposition of all disciplinary proceedings against him on Jan. 22. He had previously pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to defraud a United States agency (the Internal Revenue Service) and one count of tax evasion.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo