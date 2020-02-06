COA overturns 2017 murder convictions
By: Associated Press
February 6, 2020
2:18 pm Thu, February 6, 2020
North Carolina Lawyers Weekly
RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder convictions of a woman and her father in her husband’s death and ordered a new trial.
The court said in its Feb. 4 ruling that it found errors with evidence in the trial were “so prejudicial” that they prevented attorneys for Molly ...
Enter your email address/USER ID and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time. To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization, contact Joann Griffin.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? Click Here to register.
Forgot password or User ID?
COA overturns 2017 murder convictions
By: Associated Press
February 6, 2020
2:15 pm Thu, February 6, 2020
North Carolina Lawyers Weekly
RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder convictions of a woman and her father in her husband’s death and ordered a new trial.
The court said in its Feb. 4 ruling that it found errors with evidence in the trial were “so prejudicial” that they prevented attorneys for Molly ...
Enter your email address/USER ID and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time. To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization, contact Joann Griffin.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? Click Here to register.
Forgot password or User ID?