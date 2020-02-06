Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA overturns 2017 murder convictions (access required)

COA overturns 2017 murder convictions (access required)

By: Associated Press February 6, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder convictions of a woman and her father in her husband’s death and ordered a new trial. The court said in its Feb. 4 ruling that it found errors with evidence in the trial were “so prejudicial” that they prevented attorneys for Molly ...

COA overturns 2017 murder convictions (access required)

By: Associated Press February 6, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder convictions of a woman and her father in her husband’s death and ordered a new trial. The court said in its Feb. 4 ruling that it found errors with evidence in the trial were “so prejudicial” that they prevented attorneys for Molly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo