Criminal Practice  – Probation Revocation – New Crimes – Officer's Prior Testimony

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 6, 2020

  An arresting officer’s testimony from a prior proceeding—a hearing on the defendant-probationer’s motion to suppress a gun found in his car during a traffic stop—was properly admitted during a subsequent probation revocation hearing. We affirm the revocation of defendant’s probation but remand for correction of a clerical error. Although under G.S. § 15A-1345(e), a probationer must be ...

